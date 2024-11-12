City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental

Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Natural Resources

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Benjamin Caviness, Natural Resources Proposal: Tacoma Power is proposing the programmatic implementation of the plans directed by Nisqually River Hydroelectric Project, FERC No. 1862 License Articles 418 and 419. Tacoma Power coordinated with the Nisqually River Coordinating Committee (NRCC) to develop a Gravel Augmentation Plan “418 Plan” and a Large Wood Augmentation Plan as alternative mitigation (“419 Plan”). The 418 and 419 Plans were filed with FERC in 2023. They describe approaches to implement regular gravel and wood placement as early as 2024 with the flexibility to adapt the approach and explore alternative approaches through the remainder of the license period (2037). Large wood augmentation will occur one year after initial gravel placement under Article 418.

Location: Program location is multiple parcels along the Nisqually River, with the Construction Mobilization/staging location being at The Nisqually River Project Offices in section 32 of Township 16N and Range 4E. Lat. 46.832013 N, Long. -122.320773 W

SEPA Public Information Center File No.SEPA Number 202404922, Tacoma Record LU24-0175

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on December 4, 2024 to Tacoma Public Utilities/Generation, Attn: Matthew Bleich, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on December 11, 2024. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington within 21 days after the final Determination of Non-Significance is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, Attn: Shirley Schultz. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Dates:

November 12, 2024 and November 19, 2024

IDX-1005086

November 12, 19, 2024