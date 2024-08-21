City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

Lead Agency:

City of Tacoma

Applicant: Jon Kulju

Proposal:

This project in the Southend Neighborhood in Tacoma includes the reconstruction of Sheridan Avenue between S 64th Street and S 72nd streets, the failed road base will be removed and replaced. The project design includes updating the existing arterial to include Urban Arterial design, safety, and accessibility standards. The project construction includes updating existing utilities, a new shared use path, new curb and gutter and new ADA compliant sidewalks.

Location: Street S Sheridan Ave.

From S 64th Street

To S 72nd St.

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU24-0124

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. September 4, 2024. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on September 5, 2024. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date:

August 21, 2024

Daily Index

IDX-1001103

August 21, 2024