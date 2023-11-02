CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28875 An ordinance vacating a portion of South Madison Street, lying south of South 40th Street, and a portion of South 50th Street, lying west of South Madison Street, to facilitate development of an industrial park and associated storm ponds, utility extensions, and parking facilities. (Bridge Point Tacoma, LLC; File Nos. 124.1432 and 124.1442)

Ordinance No. 28910 An ordinance amending Title 6 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Tax and License Code, by amending Chapter 6B.10, entitled “General License Provisions”, and Chapter 6B.20, entitled “Annual Business License”, to decrease the late filing penalty on business license fees, strengthen license requirements and enforcement tools, and clarify administrative provisions of the licensing code; and by amending various chapters to update language and address areas of inconsistency.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-986787

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, November 2, 2023