CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE
CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON
To: Kallisco Development, LLC
c/o Tara Coker 2015 S. 252nd Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Parcel: 5625000540
Domingo A. Dela Cruz
932 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel 0320272050
ALL T, LLC
Attn: Tran Dip
2919 Slyvan Dr W.
University Place, WA 98466-2780
Parcel: 5625001470
Daniel White
2602 South 38th Street, PMP 253
Tacoma, WA 98409-7303
Parcels: 5625001480 & 5625001490
Making a Difference Foundation
Attn: Ahndrea Blue
PO BOX 94545
Seattle, WA 98124-6845
Parcel: 5625001540
Dung Trung Tran
3505 E. Grandview Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98404-5306
Parcel: 5625002052
And:
8417 Renton Ave S.
Seattle, WA 98118-4640
Jacob Ogden
1320 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404-3430
Parcel: 4165000310
Urban Lifestyles 10, LLC
Attn: Deniel Yi and Chandra Lacy
12607 Emerald Ridge Blvd. E
Puyallup, WA 98374-3400
Parcel 5625002462
John V. Schedrin & Kaylyan Schedrin
29909 Schudy Rd. S.
Roy, WA 98580-7671
Parcel 8875000360
RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain
Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 28886 on June 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The City Council meeting is conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Tacoma Washington. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Comments on final action will be taken orally during the City Council meeting, or in writing submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. All written public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments. The purpose of this ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property acquisition through the use of eminent domain and the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of East 64th Street Project Phase II PWK-G0042.
This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW 8.25.290 to inform property owners that if an agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures will be used. The site locations that are being considered by the City Council for possible condemnation are described as follows:
Kallisco Development, LLC
c/o Tara Coker 823 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel: 5625000540
Domingo A. Dela Cruz
932 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel 0320272050
ALL T, LLC
Attn: Tran Dip
1017 East 64th St.
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel: 5625001470
Daniel White
1021 East 64th
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcels: 5625001480 & 5625001490
Making a Difference Foundation
Attn: Ahndrea Blue
1117 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel: 5625001540
Dung Trung Tran
1231 East 64th St.
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel: 5625002052
Jacob Ogden
1320 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404-3430
Parcel: 4165000310
Urban Lifestyles 10, LLC
Attn: Deniel Yi and Chandra Lacy
1429 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel 5625002462
John V. Schedrin & Kaylyan Schedrin
1608 East 64th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel 8875000360
If you have any questions, please contact Troy Stevens, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 591-5535 or by email at tstevens@cityoftacoma.org . IDX-977152
May 22, 30, 2023