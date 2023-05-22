CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

To: Kallisco Development, LLC

c/o Tara Coker 2015 S. 252nd Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

Parcel: 5625000540

Domingo A. Dela Cruz

932 East 64th Street

Tacoma, WA 98404

Parcel 0320272050

ALL T, LLC

Attn: Tran Dip

2919 Slyvan Dr W.

University Place, WA 98466-2780

Parcel: 5625001470

Daniel White

2602 South 38th Street, PMP 253

Tacoma, WA 98409-7303

Parcels: 5625001480 & 5625001490

Making a Difference Foundation

Attn: Ahndrea Blue

PO BOX 94545

Seattle, WA 98124-6845

Parcel: 5625001540

Dung Trung Tran

3505 E. Grandview Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98404-5306

Parcel: 5625002052

And:

8417 Renton Ave S.

Seattle, WA 98118-4640

Jacob Ogden

1320 East 64th Street

Tacoma, WA 98404-3430

Parcel: 4165000310

Urban Lifestyles 10, LLC

Attn: Deniel Yi and Chandra Lacy

12607 Emerald Ridge Blvd. E

Puyallup, WA 98374-3400

Parcel 5625002462

John V. Schedrin & Kaylyan Schedrin

29909 Schudy Rd. S.

Roy, WA 98580-7671

Parcel 8875000360

RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain

Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 28886 on June 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The City Council meeting is conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Tacoma Washington. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Comments on final action will be taken orally during the City Council meeting, or in writing submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. All written public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments. The purpose of this ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property acquisition through the use of eminent domain and the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of East 64th Street Project Phase II PWK-G0042.

This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW 8.25.290 to inform property owners that if an agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures will be used. The site locations that are being considered by the City Council for possible condemnation are described as follows:

If you have any questions, please contact Troy Stevens, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 591-5535 or by email at tstevens@cityoftacoma.org . IDX-977152

May 22, 30, 2023