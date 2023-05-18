CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 16, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28877 An ordinance vacating portions of South 23rd Street and South Cushman Avenue, to cure existing building encroachments.

(SoHo Properties Inc. dba SoHo Properties 2 Inc; File No. 124.1439)

Ordinance No. 28881 A supplemental ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the Note Purchase Agreement related to the City’s Electric System Subordinate Revenue Note, Series 2020 (Taxable); and delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the amendment.

The full text of the above ordi-

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220.

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, May 18, 2023