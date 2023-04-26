CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

LU22-0226

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Environmental Services Department Applicant: Environmental Services Department, Science and Engineering Division

Proposal: Mason Creek Settling Pond Maintenance: This annual maintenance activity dredges sand that accumulates in an existing settling pond in Mason Creek just upstream of the treatment plant and deposits the sand on the beach in a location near the Mason Creek marine outfall pipe, typically twice per year. Occasional additional dredging may be needed due to storm events or upstream slope failures. Based on past operations, we anticipate 100-200 cubic yards of sand will be dredged per year. Sand dredging is necessary to protect the North End Wastewater Treatment Plant from flood damage and also allow the sand from Mason Creek gulch to continue to nourish the shoreline beach area.

Location: The project is located within the City of Tacoma, North End Wastewater Treatment Plant, 4002 North Waterview Street, Tacoma, WA 98407, Parcel #9320000351.

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on May 10, 2023. To submit comments, please email Shauna Hansen at SHansen2@cityoftacoma.org or mail to Center for Urban Waters, 326 East “D” Street, Tacoma, WA 989421 by the submittal deadline. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on May 11, 2023. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Wednesday, April 26, and Wednesday, May 3, 2023.