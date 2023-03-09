CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28872 An ordinance amending Chapter 13.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Zoning, by amending Section 13.06.070, entitled “Overlay Districts”, to enact a moratorium on certain uses within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District, for an initial period of up to one year.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk's Office at (253) 591-5505.

