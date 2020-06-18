City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

Applicant: Jordan Ennis, P.E.

Proposal: This Contract shall generally consist of the construction of approximately 1,080 linear feet of wastewater and 1,880 linear feet of stormwater sewer mains, with associated manholes and surface restoration of ADA curb ramps, sidewalks and driveways, and street paving.

Locations: S 54th St and S Prospect St

N Carr St and N 26th St

N 12th St and N G St

S 9th St and S Sprague Ave

S Wright Ave and Fawcett Ave

N 26th St and N Junett St

N Karl Johan Ave and 6th Ave

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on July 1, 2020. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on July 2, 2020. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

