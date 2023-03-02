CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 28, 2023, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41143 A resolution setting Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of undeveloped South 35th Street, lying west of South “G” Street, to expand Lincoln High School’s sports field and parking.

(Tacoma School District No. 10; File No. 124.1437)

