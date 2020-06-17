City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance and Public Hearing

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Planning and Development Services Department

Proposal: Capital Facilities Program for 2021-2026

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Location: City of Tacoma

SEPA File Number: LU20-0116

The Planning Commission will conduct a virtual public hearing on July 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. concerning the proposed Capital Facilities Program (CFP) for 2021-2026. The proposed amendments are available at www.cityoftacoma.org/planning. Written comments will be accepted until July 1 at 4:00 p.m. Please submit comments via email at planning@cityoftacoma.org or letter to: Planning Commission, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, WA 98402. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, the public hearing will be conducted virtually. To participate:

Via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88455355526

Via Telephone:

Dial +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 884 5535 5526

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keeqTSvbEu

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2) (c). This decision was made after review of an environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public upon request. This Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2). Comments must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on July 1, 2020. The Responsible Official will reconsider the DNS based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or, if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the DNS. Unless modified by the City, this determination will become final on July 8, 2020. There is no administrative appeal for this determination. Appeals must be filed in conjunction with appeals of the adopted amendments to the Growth Management Hearings Board; appeals shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075 and WAC 242-02. In addition to Growth Management Hearings Board requirements, a copy of the appeal shall be filed with the Planning and Development Services Department, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

IDX-901153

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.