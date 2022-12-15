CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41084 A resolution setting Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of South “L” Street, lying north of South 5th Street, and a portion of South 4th Street, lying west of South “L” Street, to facilitate a MultiCare Health System redevelopment project. (MultiCare Health System; File No. 124.1426)

