CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 1, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28836 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Supervisors’ Unit, and Teamsters Local Union No. 117, Tacoma Venues and Events Unit.

Ordinance No. 28837 An ordinance amending Chapter 6B.220 of the Municipal Code, relating to For-Hire Regulations, repealing the for hire license requirements for transportation network companies and amending the taxi regulations.

Substitute Ordinance No. 28838 An ordinance amending Chapter 6B.20 of the Municipal Code, relating to Annual Business License, by amending Section 6B.20.020, entitled “License fee”, to increase the license fee for all businesses and add new license tiers for businesses with annual gross income over $1 million, effective January 1, 2023.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-

