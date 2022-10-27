CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28835 An ordinance authorizing the execution of a Water Supply Agreement with WestRock CP, LLC, through July 31, 2023, with the option to renew for additional one-year periods, with a final ending date not to exceed July 31, 2025.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-965731

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 27, 2022.