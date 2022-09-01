CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28828 An ordinance amending Amended Ordinance No. 28786, to accept mandatory and recommended conditions of approval of Exhibit B, Title 19 of the Municipal Code, entitled “Shoreline Master Program”, as provided by the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk If you have any questions, please

contact Jessica Jenkins (253) 591-5167. IDX-962126

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index

on Thursday, September 1, 2022.