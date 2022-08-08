City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Adoption of and Addendum to existing environmental document

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Applicant: 6902 6th Ave, LLP/Cone Architecture

Proposal: Mixed use building, 207 residential units and 199 parking stalls zoned NCX

Location: 6902 6th Ave

Document Adopted and Supplemented: Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance, July 8, 2021.

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU22-0131

This addendum is issued under WAC 197-11-600(4)(c) and 197-11-625 and 197-11-630. This addendum and its attachments add analyses or information about the proposal, but do not substantially change the analysis of significant impacts and alternatives in the existing environmental document.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

The Tacoma Daily Index

IDX-960394

Issue/Publication Date: August 8, 2022