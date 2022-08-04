CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28825 An ordin-

ance amending Chapter 11.05 of the Municipal Code, relating to Model Traffic Ordinance, by amending various sections, to establish a default speed limit of 20 miles per hour on nonarterial streets, and to lower the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four Neighborhood Business Districts: 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town; and adding a new Section 11.05.515, entitled “Twenty-five miles per hour limit – Streets designated”; effective January 1, 2023.

