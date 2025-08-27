City of Tacoma-INFORMATIONAL MEETING

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Power/Power Shared Services

INFORMATIONAL MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT PS25-0226F

TPU South Service Center Improvements

Informational Meeting Date: Thursday September 18, 2025, 9 AM

This informational meeting will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams with Tacoma Power’s Owner Advisor. It is the responsibility of each firm(s) to forward the meeting invitation to applicable members or potential partners to attend the informational meeting. The duration will be up to one (1) hour in length and will have a project overview presentation.

Meeting Invitation: Informational Meeting Link

Meeting ID: 277 901 516 410 0

Passcode: rH92XL9b

Advance Project Notice: Tacoma Power is preparing to advertise for a new solicitation at our South Service Center located at 3002 224th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387. Tacoma Power is planning on utilization of Progressive Design-Build delivery method to complete this project. This notice serves to inform the market of the upcoming opportunity and to encourage early engagement among interested firms. Tacoma Power’s Owner Advisor will host an Informational Meeting to:

• Share project details and goals

• Provide clarity on anticipated scope and delivery method

• Facilitate networking among contractors, engineering firms, subcontractors, and other interested parties

• Increased access to opportunities for small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses

• Support the formation of qualified design-build teams.

Project Overview: Tacoma Powers South Service Center proximity to more remote service areas is critical to providing a high level of service to its customers. Improvements include new enclosed and canopy-covered spaces for vehicle parking, warehouse, maintenance & storage buildings, covered material storage, and a decant facility. Additional site improvements will address traffic flow, stormwater management, paving, and security enhancements.

Estimated Project Value: Approximately $21,700,000

Estimated Date of Advertisement: Tacoma Power is estimating that advertisement will be posted in early to mid-October 2025. Access to the advertisement will be available at www.TacomaPurchasing.org once posted

