City of Tacoma-Environmental Services

REQUEST FOR Choose one ES20-0083F Tree Removal and Pruning

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Electronic and hard copy sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building) 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB, RFP, RFQ, or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. * Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal bid conference will be held on June 2, 2020 via conference call at 1 p.m. Prospective Bidders are encouraged to call in at 1 p.m. The phone number is 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID 997-2512-8728, Passcode 711381

Project Scope: Tree removal work consisting of removing trees and/or stumps that are dead, diseased, and/or high risk trees, and tree pruning work to reduce risk or hazard to public property and/or infrastructure. Estimate: $200,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

The following is applicable to Federal Aid Projects: The City of Tacoma in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR, part 26, will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

May 20, 2020