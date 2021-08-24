City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

LEGAL NOTICE OF DECISION ON REQUEST FOR AN EXCEPTION TO CITY OF TACOMA MINIMUM STORMWATER REQUIREMENTS

EXCEPTION REQUEST

Minimum Requirement: Tacoma Municipal Code (“TMC”) 12.08D.150.D Project: TEMS 4 – Emergency Micro-Shelter Site Reviewing Agency: City of Tacoma, Environmental Services

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Neighborhood and Community Services through:

Allyson Griffith

747 Market St

Tacoma, WA 98402

Proposal:

The applicant is requesting an exception to the City of Tacoma Stormwater Management Manual, Minimum Requirements #5 – Onsite Stormwater Management and #7 – Flow Control for their project. The proposal would provide a lesser level of stormwater management and flow control than would be required by the 2021 City of Tacoma Stormwater Management Manual. Location: The development site is located at 3860 S. 69th St., Parcel No. 0220255004.

Decision on Request for an Exception: APPROVED in accordance with the Exceptions procedure set forth in TMC 12.08D.160 Reasons Supporting Decision. The Director is approving the applicant’s Request for an Exception to TMC 12.08D.150.D, because the applicant has demonstrated that application of the Minimum Requirement would impose a severe and unexpected hardship, the exception is not likely to increase risk to the public health and welfare, nor be injurious to other properties in the vicinity and/or downstream, or waters of the State, and the exception is least possible exception that could be granted to comply with the intent of the Minimum Requirements. Additional Information: The Request and the Director’s Decision to grant the applicant’s Request for an Exception can be reviewed on the surface water section of the City’s website: (http://www.cityoftacoma.org/surfacewater). You may also contact Merita Trohimovich at MPollard@cityoftacoma.org for additional information.

Appeals: Any person with legal standing who reviews the Director’s Decision on Request for an Exception and wishes to contest it may do so by filing an appeal with the Hearing Examiner in accordance with TMC 12.08A.140, which requires an appeal to be filed within thirty (30) days of the applicant’s receipt of the City’s Decision on Request for an Exception. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting (253) 591-5363 (VOICE) or (253) 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date: August 24, 2021