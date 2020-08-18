City of Tacoma-Determination of Non-Significance

City of Tacoma

STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT

Determination of Non-Significance – LU20-0148

August 13, 2020

Lead agency: City of Tacoma

Agency Contact: Jody Bratton | jbratton@cityoftacoma.org| 253.502.2188 Agency File Number: ENV-02009-12, LU20-0148

Description: The project includes installation of site improvements to support the City supplied CNG fueling equipment, generator and automatic transfer switch equipment. The project will construct concrete pads, concrete raceways for new fuel pipe, tubing and electrical wiring, and will build a new fueling station with a metal building canopy and fuel management system. In addition, the project construction will provide for improved lighting for fleet, on-site operations, the container maintenance facility and the removal of power poles in the vicinity of the project.

Location: The City of Tacoma Environmental Service Department Solid Waste Management Recovery and Transfer Station, 3510 South Mullen Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

City of Tacoma Environmental Services has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist. This information is available to the public upon request.

Issue/Publication Date: August 18, 2020 and August 25, 2020

This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end at 5:00 PM on September 1, 2020.

Responsible Official John Burk | 253.502.2161 | jburk@cityoftacoma.org

08/13/2020

Date Signature (Eric Johnson for John Burk, Division Manager)

Appeal process: Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services at 747 Market Street, Tacoma, WA 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

August 18, 25, 2020