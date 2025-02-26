LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, PW Engineering Division

Agency Contact: Charla Kinlow

Proposal: The project intends to improve the existing roadway by installing new pavement overlays, as well as adding new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, lighting, and stormwater facilities.

Location: The project is located in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington within a portion of Sections 10, 11, 14, and 15 of Township 20 North, Range 03 East and concerns approximately 2,463 linear feet (~750 meters) of E Roosevelt Avenue between E Fairbanks Street and E 38th Street; 430 linear feet (~131 meters) of E George Street; 761 linear feet (~231 meters) of E 38th Street between E T Street and E Roosevelt Ave; and, 760 linear feet (~231 meters) of East R Street and E Sherman Street. The total project area is approximately four acres.

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU25-0040

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. March 12, 2025. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on March 13, 2025. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY)

February 26, 2025