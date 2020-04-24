LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance, Adoption/Addendum of existing environmental document

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Jeffrey D. King, Pacific Environmental and Redevelopment Corporation (PERC)

Proposal: Excavation associated with soil remediation in right-of-way adjacent to subject property. Location: 2116 Taylor Way

File No. LU18-0327

Document Adopted and Supplemented: Determination of Nonsignificance, 12/26/18.

City of Tacoma, Public Works, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency, including the prior environmental review noted above. We have identified and adopted this document as being appropriate for this proposal after independent review. The document[s] meet[s] our environmental review needs for the current proposal and will accompany the proposal to the decision maker[s].

This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request by contacting pdszoning@cityoftacoma.org or calling 253-591-5030. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020, to the Planning and Development Services Department.

There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the work order permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services and Public Works. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

