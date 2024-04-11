LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Natural Resources

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Benjamin Caviness, Natural Resources Proposal: Tacoma Power is replacing an aged 72-in culvert along the LaGrande Dam Access Rd. Culvert will be replaced with new in-kind similar culvert pipe. Culvert replacement will also include slope armoring and stabilization on the downstream outlet slope and new concrete headwall at the culvert inlet.

Location: Pierce County Parcel 0415041006 . SE ¼ of Section 4 of Township 15N and Range 04E.

LAT: 46.810028 N

LONG: -122.301167 W

SEPA Public Information Center File No. SEPA Number 202401518, Tacoma Record LU24-0049

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on May 8, 2024 to Tacoma Public Utilities/Generation, Attn: Matthew Bleich, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on May 15, 2024. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington within 21 days after the final Determination of Non-Significance is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, Attn: Shirley Schultz. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-994457

April 11, 18, 2024