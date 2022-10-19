City of Tacoma-Community Development Block Grant Funding

City of Tacoma

Notice of Funding Availability

2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

An application for grant funds is now available to organizations seeking funding in the following categories:

* Home Repairs to Tacoma Homeowners

* Economic Development via Assistance to Microenterprises

You may download the instructions and application beginning Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from the Community and Economic Development Department’s website at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/community_and_economic_development/housing_division/funding_opportunities_requests_for_proposals.. Completed applications are due Monday, November 30, 2022 by 3 PM. For information on this application, please contact Heidi Burbidge at (253) 591-5221 or hburbidge@cityoftacoma.org.

Please note this application is not for housing development, rental, or homeownership assistance. Applications for housing development are made available separately from this process. IDX-965102

October 19, 2022