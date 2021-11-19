City of Tacoma-City Council Public Hearing

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing November 17, 2021

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan for Housing, Community, and Economic Development projects. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40867, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 19, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more detailed information on the proposed amendment, contact Erika Bartlett, at (253) 591-5645 or ebartlett@cityoftacoma.org

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

A. Subject of Hearing: Substantial Amendment to Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development B. Background:

The City of Tacoma is proposing to substantially amend its program year 2021-2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022) Annual Action Plan to program Community Development Block Grant (CDBG Public Services) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds. CDBG Public Services and ESG funds are provided to the City of Tacoma by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for use in a wide range of public service activities and services to individuals and households experiencing homelessness.

The amendment will decrease funding from the projects listed below in the stated amounts: * CDBG Public Services – CDBG $188,464

* Sound Outreach – Credit Up Financial Empowerment: CDBG $6,000

* ESG Projects – ESG $98,054

* ESG Administration: ESG $171

* HMIS: ESG $390

This amendment will assign the funds that were reduced from the projects above, totaling CDBG $194,464 and ESG $98,615, to the projects listed below in the stated amounts:

* Life Enrichment Group – Shelter Operations: CDBG $194,464 * Comprehensive Life Resources – Street Outreach: ESG $60,000

* Exodus Housing – Rapid Re-Housing DV: ESG $16,000

* Living Access Support Alliance – Prevention Services: ESG $22,615

Public comments regarding the proposed amendment will be heard during a public hearing to occur at approximately 5:15 p.m., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, as part of a regularly scheduled Tacoma City Council meeting. The meeting can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted.

To access the hearing in an alternative format or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505, before 5:00 p.m., on the Monday preceding the City Council meeting. TTY or speech to speech users please dial 711 to connect to Washington Relay Services.

A draft of the amendment is available for public review at: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/conplan

Written comment will be accepted during a thirty-day public comment period commencing on November 5, 2021 and concluding at 5 p.m. on December 7, 2021. Electronic comments may be submitted by email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. Written comments may be submitted to: Erika Bartlett, Contract Program Auditor

Community & Economic Development Department

747 Market Street, Room 900

Tacoma, WA 98402

For more detailed information on the proposed amendment, contact Erika Bartlett at (253) 591-5645 or ebartlett@cityoftacoma.org.

November 19, 2021