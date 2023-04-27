City of Tacoma

ASSESSMENT ROLL HEARING

LID No. 8640

Notice is hereby given that the City Council has set Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., as the date and time for hearing by the Hearing Examiner. The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/governent/city_department

/hearing_examiner/hearing_sche-dule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195.

The Hearing Examiner will consider the Assessment Roll for the cost and expense of Local Improvement District No. 8640: LID No. 8640 Placement of alley pavement with a structural section, surface water mains with surface water catch basins where needed on:

*Alley between Proctor Street and Madison Street from North 38th Street North 130 feet, more or less, thence east to Proctor Street;

*Alley between North 35th Street and North 36th Street from Warner Street to Puget Sound Avenue;

*Alley between North 21st Street and North 22nd Street from Washington Street to Adams Street;

*Alley between North 26th Street and North 27th Street from Warner Street to Puget Sound Avenue; and

*Alley between Shirley Street and Winnifred Street from North 18th Street to North 21st Street;

All persons who wish to object to the assessment must either (1) appear at the hearing and make their objections orally, or (2) make their objections in writing, and file them in the office of the City Clerk before 9:00 a.m., on June 1, 2023. At the time set for the hearing, or at such time as the hearing may be adjourned to, the Hearing Examiner will consider all objections made to the Assessment Roll, and will then make recommendations to the City Council. The City Council will sit as a board of equalization for the purpose of considering the Assessment Roll and the Hearing Examiner’s recommendations regarding the Roll, and may correct, revise, raise, lower, change, or modify the Assessment Roll, or any part of the Roll, or may set aside the Roll and order the assessment to be made anew.

Doris Sorum City Clerk

Publish: Thursday, April 27, 2023 and Monday, May 1, 2023