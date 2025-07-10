CITY OF TACOMA-ASSESSMENT ROLL HEARING

Legal Notice City of Tacoma, Washington

ASSESSMENT ROLL HEARING

LID No. 8651

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council has set Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., as the date and time for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner. The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at https://tacoma.gov/government/departments/hearing-examiners-office/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195. The Hearing Examiner will consider the Assessment Roll for the cost and expense of Local Improvement District No 8651 for the permanent pavement, together with the installation of concrete curbs and gutters, and storm drain lines with storm water catch basins where needed on: • North 29th Street from Proctor Street to Monroe Street;

• North 28th Street from Union Avenue to Washington Street;

• Verde Street from North 36th Street to North 37th Street;

• South 94th Street from Alaska Street west to dead end.

All persons who wish to object to the assessment must either (1) appear at the hearing and make their objections orally, or (2) make their objections in writing and file them in the office of the City Clerk before 1:30 p.m., on August 7, 2025. At the time set for the hearing, or at such time as the hearing may be adjourned to, the Hearing Examiner will consider all objections made to the Assessment Roll and will then make recommendations to the City Council. The City Council will sit as a board of equalization for the purpose of considering the Assessment Roll and the Hearing Examiner’s recommendation regarding the Roll, and may correct, revise, raise, lower, change, or modify the Assessment Roll or any part of the Roll, or may set aside the Roll and order the assessment to be made anew.

Nicole Emery

