Legal Notice City of Tacoma, Washington

City of Tacoma

ASSESSMENT ROLL HEARING

LID No. 8644

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council has set Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner. The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/hearing_examiner/hearing_schedule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195. The Hearing Examiner will consider the Assessment Roll for the cost and expense of Local Improvement District No 8644 for the placement alley pavement with a structural section, surface water mains with surface water catch basins where needed on:

• The alley between North 28th Street and North 29th Street, from Starr Street easterly approximately 256 feet, more or less;

•The alley between North 8th Street and North 9th Street from Adams Street to Proctor Street;

• The alley L Street and M Street from South 17th Street to South 19th Street;

• The alley between Sheridan Avenue and Cushman Avenue, from South 25th Street to South 28th Street; and

• The alley between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and L Street, from South 25th Street to South 27th Street;

All persons who wish to object to the assessment must either (1) appear at the hearing and make their objections orally, or (2) make their objections in writing and file them in the office of the City Clerk before 9:00 a.m., on March 26, 2025. At the time set for the hearing, or at such time as the hearing may be adjourned to the Hearing Examiner will consider all objections made to the Assessment roll and will then make recommendations to the City Council. The City Council will sit as a board of equalization for the purpose of considering the Assessment Roll and the Hearing Examiner’s recommendation regarding the Roll, and may correct, revise, raise, lower, change, or modify the Assessment Roll or any part of the Roll, or mat set aside the Roll and order the assessment to be made anew.

Nicole Emery

City Clerk IDX-1009803

February 27, March 3, 2025