CITY OF TACOMA-Amended Resolution 41751

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 9, 2025, passed the following amended resolution. The summary of the contents of said amended resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Amended Resolution 41751 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 28, 2025, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Tideflats Subarea Plan, as recommended by the Tideflats Steering Committee, and related amendments to the One Tacoma Plan and Tacoma Municipal Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1019564

September 11, 12, 2025