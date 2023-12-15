City of Tacoma-Advanced Notice of Request

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Water

Advanced Notice of Request for Qualifications TW23-0213F

Progressive Design-Build Services for the Tacoma Water New Warehouse/Shops Building and Yard Improvements Project

Project Information:

Tacoma Water is planning to release an RFQ in late January 2024 for Progressive Design-Build(PDB) Services related to the proposed Tacoma Water New Warehouse/Shops Building and Yard Improvements Project. The project was approved by the CPARB Project Review Committee (PRC) to utilize Design-Build project delivery on November 30, 2023. As such, the alternate public works design-build contracting procedure authorized in RCW 39.10.300 through 39.10.330 will be utilized for the project. Interested contractors and design teams are encouraged to begin assembling their Design-Build teams in anticipation of this RFQ. Qualified teams with previous PDB experience, or experience using a similar alternative construction delivery format, and/or experience with commercial/industrial design and construction are encouraged to submit.

The project will include design and construction of a new warehouse/shops building, and associated site and infrastructure improvements, to be constructed on Tacoma Water’s existing, occupied site, located in Tacoma, WA. The estimated total budget for design and construction of this project is anticipated to be in the range of $13.25M. The actual project scope and budget will be identified in the RFQ, when released.

When the RFQ documents are complete, the project will be advertised and the RFQ will be available at www.tacomapurchasing.org.

December 15, 2023