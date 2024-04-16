City of Tacoma-ADVANCE NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ADVANCE NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Progressive Design-Build Services for Puyallup Avenue Sewer Utility

Replacement Project

PROJECT INFORMATION:

The City of Tacoma Environmental Services Department anticipates issuing an RFQ in June 2024 to select a Design-Build Team to provide progressive design-build services for the design and construction of new large diameter storm and wastewater mains. The City is seeking a PDB team with experience in similar utility installations and previous participation in design-build projects.

The project includes open-cut deep installation of 2,000 LF of large diameter (up to 84”) storm pipe, 1,500 LF (up to 66”) wastewater pipe and removal of the existing Puyallup Ave bridge (approx. 300 LF) with replacement of a new roadway placed on fill with new retaining walls. The scope also includes trenchless installation of pipe in two locations: 1) rehabilitation of 1,200 LF 60” diameter storm main 2) installation of 100LF 48” diameter wastewater main beneath Sound Transit Light Rail Line. With an additional location potential using trenchless method for a crossing of I-705 existing underpass.

The following specialty services are also anticipated to be required: geotechnical, permitting (Sound Transit, WSDOT, etc.), trenchless, bridge design, cultural resources, and public outreach.

The planning level cost estimate for design and construction is $60,000,000.

The current project concept was developed using hydraulic modeling to support project cost estimating and budgeting. The City is interested in Design-Builder input to validate and refine the conceptual solutions and further evaluate potential alignments from a constructability perspective.

Brown and Caldwell (BC) is acting as the City’s Owner’s Advisor and will conduct a formal market sounding. If you are interested in participating in the market sounding, please contact Sabrina Hutchinson at Shutchinson@BrwnCald.com to schedule a date/ time for your virtual meeting.

If you have general questions about the project and/or would like to let the City know you’re interested please contact Kristy Beardemphl, P.E., Engineering Manager at kbeardemphl@cityoftacoma.org or Christa Lee, P.E., Project Manager at clee@cityofacoma.org

April 16, 23, 2024