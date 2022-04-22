City of Tacoma

2022 Notice of Funding Availability

for Development or Preservation of Affordable Housing

Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority (TCRA) is now accepting applications from developers seeking financing to provide affordable housing for low-income Tacoma households. Separate applications are available for funding: 1) Multi-family rental housing projects that consist of new construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, or a combination of these activities; 2) Acquisition or development of housing for homeownership by low-income households, provide first-time homebuyer assistance, or a combination of these activities. For application materials and instructions visit www.cityoftacoma.org/housing-division-funding-opportunities. For questions or additional information contact Heidi Burbidge at (253) 591-5221 or hburbidge@cityoftacoma.org.

Completed applications are due by email no later than June 10, 2022 by 4pm to the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department at cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. Note: These applications are intended for organizations seeking financing to develop affordable housing. If you are an individual seeking rental assistance, please call United Way at 211. If you are an individual seeking information on the Tacoma Down Payment Assistance Program, please call (800) 767-4663, extension 459. IDX-953000

April 22, 2022