City of Ruston-Public Notice of Adoption

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1593

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, REGARDING THE HOURS OF SALE OF LIQUOR, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1585 TO REMOVE THE SUNSET CLAUSE AT SECTION 3 TO MAKE PERMANENT THE CHANGES TO RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 9.02.010; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular City Council Meeting, held on November 4, 2025, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1593. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544 x 102.

IDX-1022357

November 7, 2025