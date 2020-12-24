City of Ruston-Public Notice of Adoption

City of Ruston

by Ken Spurrell

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1538

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON ADOPTING THE CITY OF RUSTON ANNUAL BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021, SETTING FORTH THE ESTIMATED REVENUES AND APPROPRIATIONS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on December 15, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1538. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

December 24, 2020

