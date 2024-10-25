City of Ruston- Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing on November 5, 2024 at 7:00 pm or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on Ordinance No. 1587, regarding adoption of City Budget for 2025. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available online at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Judy Grams, City Clerk by e-mail at town clerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5219 North Shirley, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

October 25, 2024