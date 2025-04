CITY OF RUSTON-ORDINANCE NO. 1590

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1590

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON RELATING TO THE PRETREATMENT INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF TACOMA; AMENDING CHAPTER 21.04 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE (RMC) AND ADDING A NEW RMC SECTION 21.04.1310 TO ACCEPT ELECTRONIC REPORTING FROM USERS OF THE INDUSTRIAL PRETREATMENT PROGRAM; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT AND SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on April 1, 2025 duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1590. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-1011542

April 3, 2025