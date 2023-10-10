City of Ruston

ORDINANCE NO. 1574

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REPEALING CHAPTERS 9.20 AND 9.21 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE (RMC); ADOPTING A NEW CHAPTER 9.20 RMC AS THE CITY’S NEW CRIMINAL CODE, ESTABLISHING CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AS CRIMES OR INFRACTIONS IN RUSTON, INCLUDING INCORPORATING BY REFERENCE WASHINGTON STATE CRIMINAL STATUTES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on October 3, 2023, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1574. Copies of the Ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

