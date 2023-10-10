City of Ruston

ORDINANCE NO. 1572

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO ADOPTION OF THE CITY’S PERSONNEL MANUAL, REPEALING CHAPTER 1.12 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on October 3, 2023, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1572. Copies of the Ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-985504

October 10, 2023