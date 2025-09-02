CITY OF RUSTON

NOTICE OF LAND USE DECISION

Project Name: Stack Hill Lot Combination & Administrative Interpretation

Project Numbers: SUB 25-0134 & INTR 25-0134

Applicant: Gabriela & Steen Raisl

Subject Property: Lots 6 & 7, Stack Hill Subdivision

On August 28, 2025, the Community Development Director approved a Lot Combination consolidating Lots 6 and 7 of the Stack Hill Subdivision into one lot, and issued an Administrative Interpretation establishing a consolidated base grade of 156.1 feet for height measurement under RMC 25.01.040 and the Stack Hill Master Development Plan.

This decision does not alter any other standards or conditions of the Stack Hill Master Development Plan (Ord. 1224, as amended), Resolution 429, the recorded plat, or the CC&Rs.

Appeal

This decision may be appealed to the City of Ruston Hearing Examiner in accordance with RMC 19.01.011, RMC 19.04.030, and 19.09.050. Appeals must be filed in writing within 14 calendar days of this notice.

Contact: City of Ruston Planning & Community Development, 5219 N. Shirley Street, Ruston, WA 98407, (253) 759-3544.

IDX-1019096

September 2, 2025