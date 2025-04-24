City of Ruston-ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2024-25 TIB HIGHLAND-SHIRLEY PAVEMENT OVERLAY PROJECT

CITY OF RUSTON, WA

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ruston, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the 2024-25 TIB Highland-Shirley Pavement Overlay Project as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents.

Bid documents will be available beginning Thursday April 24th, 2025. Free access to plans, project manual, addenda, and the plan-holders list is provided to bidders, subcontractors, and material suppliers by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Ruston”. This online plan room provides bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that bidders “register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda. Bidders who do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact the Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

The scope of work includes the following approximate quantities: street sweeping, 2400 LF sawcutting pavement, 660 TN contaminated material excavation and disposal, 1200 SY geosynthetic separation fabric, 400 TN base course, 100 TN top course, 5600 SY grinding bituminous pavement, 5600 SY tack coat, 770 TN hot-mix asphalt, and related work as described in the contract documents.

Estimated Bid Range: $350,000 to $550,000.

Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF RUSTON – 2024-25 TIB HIGHLAND-SHIRLEY PAVEMENT OVERLAY PROJECT” and hand-delivered to the Ruston City Hall located at 5219 N. Shirley Street, Ruston, WA 98407. Use the south side entrance. All bids must be delivered by 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 22, 2025 to the City Offices at the physical address above, at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud.

The City of Ruston will not be responsible for any delays or errors caused by Bidder-selected delivery services.

All bids must be in an envelope with the required documentation from the Bidder’s Checklist. The name of the project must appear on the front of the envelope, as well as the name of the Contractor submitting the bid.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond in the amount of not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety properly-licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At the time and place named, bids will be opened and read, and City of Ruston Staff will proceed to canvas the bids and may award the project contract to the lowest responsible bidder. The City of Ruston reserves the unqualified right in its sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, or to accept the bid which, in the City’s sole and absolute judgement will best-serve the interests of the City of Ruston.

If you have questions regarding this Contract, please e-mail: Steve@jwmorrissette.com.

Questions received less than four (4) days prior to the date for opening of bids will not be answered.

All questions will be recorded and answered in writing at the same website where the project was originally posted.

Steve Willie, P.E.

City Engineer

IDX-1012560

April 24, May 1, 2025