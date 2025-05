City of Gig Harbor-SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1544

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1544

of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington

On May 12, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1544, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE CITY’S PERSONNEL SALARY SCHEDULE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.

IDX-1013849

May 19, 2025