City of Gig Harbor-SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1540

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1540

of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington

On May 12, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1540, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS; CREATING A NEW CHAPTER 17.69 OF THE GIG HARBOR MUNICIPAL CODE, AMENDING CHAPTERS 17.04, 17.14, AND 17.72, AND REPEALING CHAPTER 17.64.045; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.

IDX-1013853

May 19, 2025