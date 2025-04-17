City of Gig Harbor-SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1539

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1539

of the City of Gig Harbor,

Washington

On April 14, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1539, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE CITY’S PERSONNEL SALARY SCHEDULE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.

IDX-1012206

April 17, 2025