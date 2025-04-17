City of Gig Harbor-SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1537

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1537

of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington

On April 14, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1537, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, PROVIDING FOR THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, TO THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON AND INCORPORATING THE SAME WITH IN THE CORPORATE LIMITS THEREOF

April 17, 2025