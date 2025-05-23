City of Gig Harbor-Street Closure

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF STREET CLOSURE

As a part of the Maritime Gig Festival, the City of Gig Harbor will be closing the section of Harborview Dr between Rosedale St and 3026 Harborview Dr and Pioneer Way from Tarabochia St to Harborview Dr for two days. This closure will occur on Sat, June 7, 2025, beginning at 5am and will remain closed until Sun, June 8, 2025 at 7pm. Detour signs will be in place to navigate around the closures. For more information, call Gig Harbor Police non-emergency line (253) 851-2236.

