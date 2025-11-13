CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE 2025-26 AMENDED BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that the Gig Harbor City Council will be conducting a public hearing on the amended 2025-2026 Budget. The public hearing will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the public hearing by attending the hearings in person or by joining the meetings virtually at https://zoom.us/j/93216056382. The public hearing may also be accessed by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering Meeting ID 932 1605 6382. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by submitting them to the City Clerk at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by e-mail to cityclerk@gigharborwa.gov. All written comments must be received by noon on Monday, November 24, 2025. The amended budget is available for public review Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at the Civic Center, located at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor WA 98335 or on the City’s website at www.gigharborwa.gov. For more information, call the Finance Director at (253) 853-7610.

November 13, 2025