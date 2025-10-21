CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2026 REVENUE SOURCES

Notice is hereby given that the Gig Harbor City Council will be conducting a public hearing to accept public comment regarding the proposed 2026 revenue sources for the General Fund.

The public hearing will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, beginning at 5:30 pm. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the public hearing either in-person or by joining the virtual meeting at

https://zoom.us/j/93216056382. The public hearing may also be accessed by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering Meeting ID 932 1605 6382. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by submitting them to the City Clerk at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by e-mail to cityclerk@gigharborwa.gov. All written comments must be received by noon on Monday, October 27, 2025. The information on the proposed revenue sources for 2026 is available for public review on the City’s website: https://www.gigharborwa.gov. For more information, please contact the Finance Director at (253) 853-7610.

October 21, 2025