COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Development Code Update Phase 1

Date of Notice: August 11, 2025

Project Location:

City-wide Project Description: Proposal to adopt a new Zoning Map, Land Use Map, and updated Development Code to ensure consistency with the City’s recently adopted 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

SEPA Threshold Determination: Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance (MDNS) was issued July 24, 2025.

PUBLIC HEARING DATE:

Planning Commission Meeting, Thursday, August 21, 2025, 5:30 PM, Virtual Hearing or at Gig Harbor Civic Center, Council Chambers, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor

Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and provide testimony on this proposal. The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, online at the permit portal, and enter the permit number PL-ZONE-25-0003. https://ci-gigharbor-wa.smartgov

community.com/Public/Home

Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Community Development Department no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Comments can be delivered in person or mailed to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov.

Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Katharine Shaffer, Principal Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, by calling (253) 851-6170, or email KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov IDX-1018009

August 11, 2025