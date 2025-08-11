COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
PLANNING DIVISION
CITY OF GIG HARBOR
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Development Code Update Phase 1
Date of Notice: August 11, 2025
Project Location:
City-wide Project Description: Proposal to adopt a new Zoning Map, Land Use Map, and updated Development Code to ensure consistency with the City’s recently adopted 2024 Comprehensive Plan.
SEPA Threshold Determination: Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance (MDNS) was issued July 24, 2025.
PUBLIC HEARING DATE:
Planning Commission Meeting, Thursday, August 21, 2025, 5:30 PM, Virtual Hearing or at Gig Harbor Civic Center, Council Chambers, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor
Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and provide testimony on this proposal. The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.
Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, online at the permit portal, and enter the permit number PL-ZONE-25-0003. https://ci-gigharbor-wa.smartgov
community.com/Public/Home
Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Community Development Department no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Comments can be delivered in person or mailed to the below address or emailed to
PlanningComments@gigharbor
wa.gov.
Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Katharine Shaffer, Principal Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, by calling (253) 851-6170, or email KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov IDX-1018009
August 11, 2025