CITY OF GIG HARBOR
NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT
ACCEPTANCE
SHURGARD WATER TANK REPAINTING PROJECT NO.: CWP-2329
CONTRACTOR: NORTH INDUSTRIAL, LLC dba COATINGS UNLIMITED
City of Gig Harbor is issuing Notice of Final Acceptance for the above-entitled project. Any parties having a claim for material, labor, or damages with reference to this contract have thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to file a claim:
Mandy Chapman, Contract Administrator City of Gig Harbor
3510 Grandview Street
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
IDX-1016837
July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 2025