CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT

ACCEPTANCE

SHURGARD WATER TANK REPAINTING PROJECT NO.: CWP-2329

CONTRACTOR: NORTH INDUSTRIAL, LLC dba COATINGS UNLIMITED

City of Gig Harbor is issuing Notice of Final Acceptance for the above-entitled project. Any parties having a claim for material, labor, or damages with reference to this contract have thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to file a claim:

Mandy Chapman, Contract Administrator City of Gig Harbor

3510 Grandview Street

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-1016837

July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 2025