City of Gig Harbor-Notice Of DNS

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SEPA-24-0001 – Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51

Location: 6711 Kimball Drive | Parcel 0221083129

The proposal is to remove and replace an existing fire station with a new 22,000 square foot, two-story fire station at the same location. The new facility will include housing for firefighters, emergency staff and administration; replacement of an existing fuel island; new stormwater facilities; parking improvements and entrance redesign; and a new public space between the new facility and Kimball Drive.

After review of the completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. A public hearing on the proposed project was held before the City of Gig Harbor Hearing Examiner on April 1, 2025. The public is invited to comment on this DNS by submitting written comments to City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 no later than 5 PM on May 5, 2025. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is May 12, 2025.

IDX-1012503

April 23, 2025